Police Dog tracks down suspect swimming to escape following two break-ins in villages between Northampton and Wellingborough
Man, 40, held following burglary on canal boat
A suspected thief tried — and failed — to outswim a police dog after being chased across Northamptonshire countryside following two break-ins on Tuesday night (March 22),
Police confirmed a man was tracked down and arrested after taking to the chilly water at around 7.50pm between Northampton and Wellingborough.
PD Ebby and handler PC Ash Price were deployed after a narrow boat-owner found their vessel had been broken into while moored near to Isle Farm in Doddington Road, Earls Barton.
Ebby located the suspect hiding in water while back-up officers used a drone to keep track of him until he was arrested.
A second incident had occurred about an hour earlier when an offender was disturbed attempting to break into a shed in Hardwater Road, Great Doddington.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police confirmed a 40-year-old man remained in custody on Wednesday morning (March 23).