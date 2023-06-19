Police dog tracks down driver, 37, after he collided with Northampton home and failed to stop

A man has been arrested after he failed to stop at the scene of a collision in Northampton.

The incident happened in Currie Road at around 3.30am on Monday (June 19) when a black Ford Focus collided with a property

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The driver has failed to stop for officers, and PD Kola has tracked him to nearby Thornton Road, where he was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance and theft of a motor vehicle.”