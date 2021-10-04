Police dog steams into Northampton station to catch suspect pretending to be asleep

PD Kola

A cheeky thief who pretended to be asleep on a train was caught red-handed thanks to one of Northamptonshire's newest police dogs.

PD Kola was called in after a man had his mobile phone snatched in a robbery on the platform at Northampton station on Saturday morning.

The two-year-old German Shepherd, who joined the Force full-time in July, quickly scoured the train before sniffing out the suspect feigning being sleep.