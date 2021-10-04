Police dog steams into Northampton station to catch suspect pretending to be asleep
PD Kola called after phone snatched on platform
A cheeky thief who pretended to be asleep on a train was caught red-handed thanks to one of Northamptonshire's newest police dogs.
PD Kola was called in after a man had his mobile phone snatched in a robbery on the platform at Northampton station on Saturday morning.
The two-year-old German Shepherd, who joined the Force full-time in July, quickly scoured the train before sniffing out the suspect feigning being sleep.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed two men, a 22-year-old from Leicester and one from London aged 28, were arrested on suspicion of robbery at Northampton station shortly after 8am. Both have been released on police bail pending further enquires.