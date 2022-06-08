Dog handler Ian McDonald was back on the case just days after receiving a Queen’s Police Medal in the birthday honours list.
PC McDonald and PD Mac tracked down a suspected car thief attempting to flee from a stolen vehicle during the early hours of Wednesday (June 8) — less than 30 MINUTES after it had been taken.
Mac’s nose sniffed out the 35-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of burglary and motoring offences.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman revealed: “We received reports of a car key burglary in Barton Seagrave at about 12.47am in which a white Citroen Berlingo was stolen.
“At 1.13am we received a further call about a man trying doors in Kettering.
“PC McDonald and Mac followed the man in a vehicle, identified as the stolen Citroen, to Corby where it was abandoned on the Kingswood estate.
“The driver decamped but was tracked by Mac and arrested.”