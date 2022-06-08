Handler PC McDonald QPM with PD Mac

Dog handler Ian McDonald was back on the case just days after receiving a Queen’s Police Medal in the birthday honours list.

PC McDonald and PD Mac tracked down a suspected car thief attempting to flee from a stolen vehicle during the early hours of Wednesday (June 8) — less than 30 MINUTES after it had been taken.

Mac’s nose sniffed out the 35-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of burglary and motoring offences.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman revealed: “We received reports of a car key burglary in Barton Seagrave at about 12.47am in which a white Citroen Berlingo was stolen.

“At 1.13am we received a further call about a man trying doors in Kettering.

“PC McDonald and Mac followed the man in a vehicle, identified as the stolen Citroen, to Corby where it was abandoned on the Kingswood estate.