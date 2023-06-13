News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police

Police Dog Olly helps find man who was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a collision near M1 in Northampton

38-year-old arrested after police dog chase
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:52 BST

A police dog helped to track a suspect who was subsequently arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a collision in Northampton.

The incident happened at the Grange Park roundabout at Junction 15 of the M1 at around 6.30pm on Monday (June 12).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 38-year-old man from Bedford was arrested after PD OIly tracked the suspect.

PD Olly looking for a new toy after helping during an incident on Monday (June 12).PD Olly looking for a new toy after helping during an incident on Monday (June 12).
PD Olly looking for a new toy after helping during an incident on Monday (June 12).
Most Popular

Following the incident, Northants Dogs shared a photo on Twitter of PD Olly “searching for a new toy” online.