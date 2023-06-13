Police Dog Olly helps find man who was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a collision near M1 in Northampton
38-year-old arrested after police dog chase
A police dog helped to track a suspect who was subsequently arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a collision in Northampton.
The incident happened at the Grange Park roundabout at Junction 15 of the M1 at around 6.30pm on Monday (June 12).
A 38-year-old man from Bedford was arrested after PD OIly tracked the suspect.
Following the incident, Northants Dogs shared a photo on Twitter of PD Olly “searching for a new toy” online.