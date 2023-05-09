Police dog Kez tracks suspected drink driver after BMW crashed into tree in Northampton
The 43-year-old will appear in court later this month
A Kettering man has been arrested and charged after a BMW crashed into a tree in Northampton.
The incident happened in Reynard Way, Northampton, between 11pm and 11.45pm on Friday, May 5.
The driver left the scene, but Police Dog Kez tracked him to a nearby address in Obelisk Rise.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We received a report that a grey BMW M-Sport GT had collided with a tree and that the driver had left the scene. PD Kez and her handler tracked the driver from the scene to a nearby address in Obelisk Rise, Northampton.
"The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol and was subsequently charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.”
The defendant, 43-year-old Darius Zaleckas of Edinburgh Road, Kettering, was released on bail to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on May 22.