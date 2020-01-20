Police dog Kez tracks down man suspected of indecent exposure in Northampton

A police dog helped Northamptonshire Police officers to catch a man who is alleged to have indecently exposed himself.

PD Kez and officers located a 28-year-old man in Northampton yesterday (Sunday, January 19) following an incident where he allegedly exposed himself.

The suspected indecent exposure occurred on a grass footpath that runs parallel to Bedford Road.

The incident happened between 3.30pm and 4pm yesterday.

'Northants Police Dog Section' took to Twitter yesterday to congratulate PD Kez.

The tweet said: “PD Kez had a good result yesterday when she tracked and located a male who is suspected of indecently exposing himself in the Northampton area. Good work Kez!”

Northamptonshire Police confirmed that a man was arrested and remains in police custody.

A spokeswoman for the force today (Monday) said: "This arrest is in relation to an incident of indecent exposure on January 19, between 3.30pm and 4pm, on a grass footpath that runs parallel to Bedford Road.

"A 28-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody at this time."