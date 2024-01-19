Police dog interrupts burglary at cannabis grow house in Northampton and finds huge knife
Two men have been arrested
A police dog interrupted a burglary of a cannabis grow house in Northampton and found a huge knife.
PD Ebby and her handler interrupted the burglary in Spencer Street at around 7.15am on Thursday (January 18).
Two men aged 25 and 27 were arrested in connection with the incident.
The police dog and handler also located a large knife discarded nearby.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed the two arrested have now been released on police bail pending further enquiries.