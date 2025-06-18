Police dog helps to make middle of the night arrests after two men seen carrying generator in Northampton

A police dog helped to make middle of the night arrests, after two men were seen carrying a generator in Northampton.

PD Ebby was deployed at around 4.20am on Tuesday (June 17), after two men were seen carrying a petrol generator in St James Mill Road.

The police dog tracked the men nearby, after they attempted to run away, according to the Northants Police Dog Section on X.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “Officers attended the scene, including PD Ebby, who tracked the men nearby.

“The men, aged 36 and 34, both of Northampton, were arrested on suspicion of burglary other than a dwelling with intent to steal.”

Both men have been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.