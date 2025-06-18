Police dog helps to make middle of the night arrests after two men seen carrying generator in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 18th Jun 2025, 09:03 BST
A police dog helped to make middle of the night arrests, after two men were seen carrying a generator in Northampton.

PD Ebby was deployed at around 4.20am on Tuesday (June 17), after two men were seen carrying a petrol generator in St James Mill Road.

The police dog tracked the men nearby, after they attempted to run away, according to the Northants Police Dog Section on X.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “Officers attended the scene, including PD Ebby, who tracked the men nearby.

PD Ebby helped to make two arrests in Northampton.

“The men, aged 36 and 34, both of Northampton, were arrested on suspicion of burglary other than a dwelling with intent to steal.”

Both men have been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

