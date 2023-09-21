Police dog finds man wanted on recall to prison hiding in Northampton garden after running from officers
A 31-year-old was arrested
A police dog found a man wanted on recall to prison trying to hide in a Northampton garden after he ran from officers.
The 31-year-old was arrested in Scholars Court at 4.50pm on Wednesday (September 20)
Northants Police Dog Section posted on X, formerly Twitter: “PD Pyper assisted in Northampton... when a wanted male made off from officers. Pyper tracked from the point of last sight and located the male trying to hide in a garden.”
The man’s index offence was burglary, non-dwelling.