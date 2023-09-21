News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Police dog finds man wanted on recall to prison hiding in Northampton garden after running from officers

A 31-year-old was arrested
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 21st Sep 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 14:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A police dog found a man wanted on recall to prison trying to hide in a Northampton garden after he ran from officers.

The 31-year-old was arrested in Scholars Court at 4.50pm on Wednesday (September 20)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northants Police Dog Section posted on X, formerly Twitter: “PD Pyper assisted in Northampton... when a wanted male made off from officers. Pyper tracked from the point of last sight and located the male trying to hide in a garden.”

The man’s index offence was burglary, non-dwelling.