Police dog finds man wanted on recall to prison hiding in Northampton garden after running from officers

A police dog found a man wanted on recall to prison trying to hide in a Northampton garden after he ran from officers.

The 31-year-old was arrested in Scholars Court at 4.50pm on Wednesday (September 20)

Northants Police Dog Section posted on X, formerly Twitter: “PD Pyper assisted in Northampton... when a wanted male made off from officers. Pyper tracked from the point of last sight and located the male trying to hide in a garden.”

