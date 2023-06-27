A police dog tracked and found a driver after he failed to stop and then ran from officers in Northampton.

The incident happened around 10.50pm on Sunday (June 25) when the driver of a silver BMW failed to stop for police in Danes Camp Way.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The driver decamped a short distance near Delapre Abbey on Rothersthorpe Road and was detained by PD Kola.

PD Kola found the driver after he ran from police.

"He was not arrested but has been reported for driving with no licence, no insurance and failing to stop for officers.”

After the incident, Northants Police Dog Section tweeted: “He didn’t count on the police car behind him containing a police dog though and stopped running when he realised Kola was quicker than him.”