Police dog finds 33-year-old Northampton man who escaped after officers called regarding assault

The man was arrested and has been released on bail
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 17th Oct 2023, 14:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 14:06 BST
A police dog helped to find a 33-year-old Northampton man after he made off following a call to police regarding an assault.

The incident happened in Brixworth at around 1.45am on Saturday (October 14).

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said the force received a report of a domestic-related assault

The spokeswoman added that a 33-year-old Brixworth man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.