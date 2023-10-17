Police dog finds 33-year-old Northampton man who escaped after officers called regarding assault
The man was arrested and has been released on bail
A police dog helped to find a 33-year-old Northampton man after he made off following a call to police regarding an assault.
The incident happened in Brixworth at around 1.45am on Saturday (October 14).
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said the force received a report of a domestic-related assault
The spokeswoman added that a 33-year-old Brixworth man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.