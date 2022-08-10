Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northamptonshire police dog earned himself some extra treats after tracking two males believed to have fled from a stolen van.

PD Buster sniffed out the pair suspected of dumping a white MANN van after it tried to outrun a police vehicle on the A5 between Towcester and Stony Stratford.

The van, which had been reported stolen in West Yorkshire and was linked to high-value thefts, was later found dumped in the car park of the former Buddies restaurant on the A5 roundabout but Buster tracked down the pair who were arrested on suspicion of traffic offences including dangerous driving.

PD Buster tracked down two suspects believed to have dumped a stolen van in a car park at the former Buddies restaurant near the A5 in Northamptonshire

