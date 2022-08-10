Police dog Buster sniffs out suspects after Northamptonshire A5 pursuit ends with van dumped in old Buddies car park

Two from Leeds arrested for dangerous driving

By Kevin Nicholls
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 10:07 am

A Northamptonshire police dog earned himself some extra treats after tracking two males believed to have fled from a stolen van.

PD Buster sniffed out the pair suspected of dumping a white MANN van after it tried to outrun a police vehicle on the A5 between Towcester and Stony Stratford.

The van, which had been reported stolen in West Yorkshire and was linked to high-value thefts, was later found dumped in the car park of the former Buddies restaurant on the A5 roundabout but Buster tracked down the pair who were arrested on suspicion of traffic offences including dangerous driving.

A police spokesman confirmed a man aged 20 and a 17-year-old, both from Leeds, were later released under investigation.