Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two teenagers, a man and a woman from Northampton have been arrested after reports of a robbery, where a hammer was allegedly used.

Northamptonshire Police received reports of a robbery outside Sainsbury’s in Northampton Road, Wellingborough at around 4.30pm on Monday (July 29).

According to the Northants Police Dog Unit, three suspects fled from a vehicle which was “linked to robberies where a hammer had been used”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police helicopter was called to help search for the suspects. It circled over Wellingborough for around 20 minutes.

The police helicopter and a police dog were called to help find suspects who had fled from the scene of an alleged robbery.

Police Dog Ebby detained two of the suspects, one of which was found hiding in a bush. The third suspect was detained by officers.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman has today (Thursday August 1) confirmed a total of four arrests have been made, in relation to this incident.

The arrests are:

A 16-year-old Northampton boy was arrested on suspicion of assault, possession of an offensive weapon in public, and robbery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 15-year-old Northampton boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in public.

A 38-year-old Northampton was man arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, assault, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

A 36-year-old Northampton woman was arrested on suspicion of robbery and driving offences.

All four have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.