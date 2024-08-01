Police dog and helicopter called to search for two boys, man and woman from Northampton who fled scene of alleged robbery
Northamptonshire Police received reports of a robbery outside Sainsbury’s in Northampton Road, Wellingborough at around 4.30pm on Monday (July 29).
According to the Northants Police Dog Unit, three suspects fled from a vehicle which was “linked to robberies where a hammer had been used”.
The police helicopter was called to help search for the suspects. It circled over Wellingborough for around 20 minutes.
Police Dog Ebby detained two of the suspects, one of which was found hiding in a bush. The third suspect was detained by officers.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman has today (Thursday August 1) confirmed a total of four arrests have been made, in relation to this incident.
The arrests are:
A 16-year-old Northampton boy was arrested on suspicion of assault, possession of an offensive weapon in public, and robbery.
A 15-year-old Northampton boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in public.
A 38-year-old Northampton was man arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, assault, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and taking a motor vehicle without consent.
A 36-year-old Northampton woman was arrested on suspicion of robbery and driving offences.
All four have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.