Police crackdown on prison 'throw overs' at Wellingborough's HMP Five Wells sees 14 people arrested

An operation set up by Northamptonshire Police to tackle prison ‘throw overs’ at Wellingborough’s HMP Five Wells has seen offences halved and 14 people arrested.

Prison throw overs involve people outside of the prison throwing parcels over the prison walls which contain illegal items such as drugs, mobile phones and other contraband.

These parcels are then picked up by the inmates.

HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough

The operation, which has been led by the force’s Criminal Investigation Department, began in January 2023 and involved a number of tactics including working closely with the prison to identify any structural weaknesses in the building’s integrity, as well as the introduction of a patrol dog.

As a result of the work undertaken, throw over incidents have now been halved and 14 people have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in this illegal activity.

Detective Inspector Torie Harrison said: “People may think that throwing illegal items over prison walls is a victimless crime, however that’s not the case.

“Mobile phones are used inside prisons to facilitate organised crime on the outside as well to intimidate witnesses and victims.

"And the dangers of drugs are well documented.

“That’s why we launched this operation and I’m so pleased that it has been a success with offences halved and 14 people arrested.