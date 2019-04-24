Police crack down on speeding Kettering motorists

Fifteen speeding motorists were stopped by police in Kettering earlier this month as part of a campaign to improve road safety.

Officers carried out 303 vehicle checks in Deeble Road on the town’s Ise Lodge estate, near Kettering Science Academy, between 2pm and 6pm on Thursday, April 11, which led to 12 drivers being issued with penalty notices and three receiving words of advice.

The highest speed recorded during the four-hour period was 44mph and the average speed of those stopped in the 30mph zone was 39.7mph.

PC Ryan Stanley, who led the operation, said: “Whilst it appears to be a relatively low number of motorists caught speeding, we need to consider the location where these excess speeds were recorded.

“A 30mph zone is set up for a reason. Some of the vehicles were recorded driving up to 44mph.

“About two thirds of all collisions in which someone is either injured or killed occur on the roads with a speed limit of 30mph or less.

“This road is a busy route within Kettering and often has a high volume of footfall as it’s close to a school.

“It’s vital we continue to do such operations to continue to educate drivers and re-enforce the message that speed kills.”

Northamptonshire Police say preventing and reducing road fatalities and serious injuries is a priority for the force.

In 2018 there were 303 recorded incidents, of which 43 were fatalities.