Police cordon spotted as man arrested after reports of an assault in a Northampton bar
A man was arrested after police were called to reports of an assault in a Northampton bar.
The incident happened on Sunday (May 5) just after 3.05pm.
Police officers were called to reports of a woman being threatened and assaulted at a bar in St Edmund’s Road.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Officers attended and a 44-year-old Northampton man was arrested on suspicion of assault and has since been released on conditional bail with enquiries into the incident continuing.”
A police cordon was also put in place around a shop in Abington Square. Police say this was done as it was thought the business in St Edmund’s Road had access to Wellingborough Road/Abington Square, so a containment was put in place while the arrest was made.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and information about the incident. Anyone with information can report it by calling 101 quoting incident number: 24000263026.