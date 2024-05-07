Police cordon spotted as man arrested after reports of an assault in a Northampton bar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man was arrested after police were called to reports of an assault in a Northampton bar.

The incident happened on Sunday (May 5) just after 3.05pm.

Police officers were called to reports of a woman being threatened and assaulted at a bar in St Edmund’s Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A shop in Abington Square was cordoned off, in relation to the incident.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Officers attended and a 44-year-old Northampton man was arrested on suspicion of assault and has since been released on conditional bail with enquiries into the incident continuing.”

A police cordon was also put in place around a shop in Abington Square. Police say this was done as it was thought the business in St Edmund’s Road had access to Wellingborough Road/Abington Square, so a containment was put in place while the arrest was made.