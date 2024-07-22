Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police cordoned off a busy canalside footpath in Northampton on Sunday evening.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Teenager stabbed in 'targeted attack' and found seriously injured next to Northampton canal, say policeNorthamptonshire Police have taped off a part of the Grand Union Canal footpath between Hunsbury Meadows and Briar Hill.

Chronicle and Echo went down to the Briar Hill part of the scene at 7.45pm and saw two officers guarding the footpath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chronicle and Echo went down to the footpath near Hunsbury Meadows at 8.30pm and saw multiple officers guarding evidence marked by yellow cones.

Police guarding what the crime scene along the Grand Union Canal footpath next to Hunsbury Meadows at 8.30pm tonight (Sunday). Photo: Logan MacLeod

Eyewitnesses reported seeing an air ambulance land in a nearby field earlier this evening.

The footpath remains closed.