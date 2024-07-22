Police cordon off large section of canalside footpath in Northampton
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Teenager stabbed in 'targeted attack' and found seriously injured next to Northampton canal, say policeNorthamptonshire Police have taped off a part of the Grand Union Canal footpath between Hunsbury Meadows and Briar Hill.
Chronicle and Echo went down to the Briar Hill part of the scene at 7.45pm and saw two officers guarding the footpath.
Chronicle and Echo went down to the footpath near Hunsbury Meadows at 8.30pm and saw multiple officers guarding evidence marked by yellow cones.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing an air ambulance land in a nearby field earlier this evening.
The footpath remains closed.