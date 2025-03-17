Police cordon off footpath next to River Nene in Northampton following woman's death
Northamptonshire Police have taped off the River Nene footpath in Cotton End, next to the Carlsberg brewery, this afternoon (Monday, March 17) following the sudden death of a woman.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police officers were called to the river Nene near Cotton End in Northampton this afternoon (March 17) to reports of the sudden death of a woman. We are not treating her death as suspicious and will be preparing a report for the Coroner. Our thoughts are with her loved-ones at this time."
Police were still at the scene at 4.30pm this afternoon.