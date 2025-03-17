Police cordon off footpath next to River Nene in Northampton following woman's death

Police have cordoned off a footpath next to the River Nene in Northampton following the sudden death of a woman.

Northamptonshire Police have taped off the River Nene footpath in Cotton End, next to the Carlsberg brewery, this afternoon (Monday, March 17) following the sudden death of a woman.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police officers were called to the river Nene near Cotton End in Northampton this afternoon (March 17) to reports of the sudden death of a woman. We are not treating her death as suspicious and will be preparing a report for the Coroner. Our thoughts are with her loved-ones at this time."

Police were still at the scene at 4.30pm this afternoon.