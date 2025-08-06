Police cordon around Northampton murder scene lifted and river reopened to traffic as investigation continues

The police cordon around the scene of a Northampton murder has been lifted and the River Nene has reopened to traffic, as the investigation continues.

Part of the footpath next to the river between London Road bridge and Nunn Mills Road bridge has been closed since around 6.30am on Friday August 1, after Robert Brown was found dead on a bench behind Auctioneers Court. The River Nene in the same stretch was also closed to traffic.

Northamptonshire Police has confirmed the cordon was lifted and the river fully reopened to boats at 5.05pm on Tuesday August 5.

Mr Brown, aged 57, was found with a fatal wound to his arm. Police launched a murder inquiry and have released several appeals for specific witnesses, as well speaking to nearby residents and searching the river. No arrests have been made as yet.

The cordon at the River Nene behind Auctioneers Court was lifted on Tuesday August 6 evening. Photo: Logan MacLeod

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information to establish the circumstances that led to Mr Brown’s death.

Detective Chief Inspector Jen Lovatt previously said: “Anyone else who was in the area of Auctioneers Court or the riverbank in that area overnight on Thursday 31 July to Friday 1 August, who we haven’t yet spoken to, is also asked to get in touch.

“Any information, no matter how small, can help us piece together exactly what happened to Robert and how he came to be fatally injured.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000450267. Alternatively information can be submitted via the online portal here or at mipp.police.uk.

Information can also be shared with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.