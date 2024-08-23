Police continue to appeal for information after Northampton physiotherapist charged with sexual assaults
Ashwin Dubay, of Greville Close, Boughton appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (August 21).
The 43-year-old is charged with five counts of sexual assault on dates in January and May 2023 and August 2024.
Dubay was remanded in custody after his court hearing and the case was sent to crown court. He is next due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on October 2, 2024.
Police are still appealing for information regarding the incident. Officers want to hear from anyone with information which may be relevant to enquiries. Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 23000496931.