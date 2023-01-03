Police confirm why Northampton street was cordoned off on New Year's Day
A man remains in hospital following an incident
Northamptonhire Police has confirmed why a Northampton street was cordoned off on New Year’s Day.
Roseholme Road, Abington, was cordoned off early on January 1.
A force spokeswoman said: “This incident was reported to us on New Year’s Day at 1am regarding a man who was being beaten up.
“The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains under observation.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 23000000183.