Police confirm why Northampton street was cordoned off on New Year's Day

Northamptonhire Police has confirmed why a Northampton street was cordoned off on New Year’s Day.

Roseholme Road, Abington, was cordoned off early on January 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokeswoman said: “This incident was reported to us on New Year’s Day at 1am regarding a man who was being beaten up.

Roseholme Road, Abington was cordoned off on New Year's Day morning.

“The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains under observation.”