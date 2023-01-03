News you can trust since 1931
Police confirm why Northampton street was cordoned off on New Year's Day

A man remains in hospital following an incident

By Carly Odell
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 12:40pm

Northamptonhire Police has confirmed why a Northampton street was cordoned off on New Year’s Day.

Roseholme Road, Abington, was cordoned off early on January 1.

A force spokeswoman said: “This incident was reported to us on New Year’s Day at 1am regarding a man who was being beaten up.

Roseholme Road, Abington was cordoned off on New Year's Day morning.
“The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains under observation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 23000000183.