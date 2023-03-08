News you can trust since 1931
Police confirm they were hunting 'suspicious vehicle' last night in busy Northampton housing estate

Residents reported that a police helicopter, dog units and officers were all at the scene

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
24 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 3:13pm

Police have revealed they were hunting a ‘suspicious’ vehicle last night in a busy Northampton housing estate.

Grange Park residents took to social media last night (Tuesday, March 7) to report how a police helicopter, dog units and officers were searching the area.

Chron and Echo contacted Northants Police last night and officers have since revealed today (Wednesday) that they were hunting a ‘suspicious vehicle’.

Police stock image
A Northants Police spokeswoman said: “This happened at about 8.30pm when a suspicious vehicle was followed by officers in the Bassett Court area of Grange Park. The vehicle was found but the occupants had decamped. Enquiries continue to take place to locate them.”

The incident happened on Tuesday night in Bassett Court, Grange Park
