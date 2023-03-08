Police confirm they were hunting 'suspicious vehicle' last night in busy Northampton housing estate

Police have revealed they were hunting a ‘suspicious’ vehicle last night in a busy Northampton housing estate.

Grange Park residents took to social media last night (Tuesday, March 7) to report how a police helicopter, dog units and officers were searching the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chron and Echo contacted Northants Police last night and officers have since revealed today (Wednesday) that they were hunting a ‘suspicious vehicle’.

Police stock image

A Northants Police spokeswoman said: “This happened at about 8.30pm when a suspicious vehicle was followed by officers in the Bassett Court area of Grange Park. The vehicle was found but the occupants had decamped. Enquiries continue to take place to locate them.”