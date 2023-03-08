Police confirm they were hunting 'suspicious vehicle' last night in busy Northampton housing estate
Residents reported that a police helicopter, dog units and officers were all at the scene
Police have revealed they were hunting a ‘suspicious’ vehicle last night in a busy Northampton housing estate.
Grange Park residents took to social media last night (Tuesday, March 7) to report how a police helicopter, dog units and officers were searching the area.
Chron and Echo contacted Northants Police last night and officers have since revealed today (Wednesday) that they were hunting a ‘suspicious vehicle’.
A Northants Police spokeswoman said: “This happened at about 8.30pm when a suspicious vehicle was followed by officers in the Bassett Court area of Grange Park. The vehicle was found but the occupants had decamped. Enquiries continue to take place to locate them.”