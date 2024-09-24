Police confirm child hit by car while walking to primary school in Northampton this morning
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A child was hit by a car while reportedly walking to primary school in Northampton this morning (Tuesday).
Northamptonshire Police say they were called to the collision in Barry Road, Abington, at around 8.50am.
Police and an ambulance were both called to the scene.
An officer said: “This happened at about 8.50am when a child was in collision with a car in Barry Road. Thankfully no one was seriously injured.”
Police have been asked if any arrests were made.
Barry Road Primary School has been contacted for comment after many parents took to social media to voice concerns about driving and parking in the area.