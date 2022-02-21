Police concerned for welfare of boy, 16, missing from Kettering
They've launched an appeal to find him
Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a 16-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Kettering.
The boy, named by the force as Peter, was last seen leaving his home address at about midday on Saturday, February 19, but has not been seen or in touch with anyone since.
A police spokesman said: "He is described as 6ft, of a broad build with short black curly hair and was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit top, black Nike tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers.
"Officers are concerned for his welfare and would like Peter or anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPK1/527/22."