Police charge teenager over high speed police chase which saw car abandoned at Northampton petrol station

Police have charged a teenager following a high speed police chase on Monday night, April 5.

Northamptonshire Police said a black Honda Civic was abandoned at the Shell Garage along the A4500 near Kislingbury following a high speed police chase at 8.15pm on Monday.

A police spokeswoman said: “This incident was a fail to stop.

The police chase ended at the Shell Garage in Kislingbury

“A police car was on hi-viz patrols and a black Honda Civic passed them at speed in High Street, Upton, and went directly over the roundabout losing control.

“It then failed to stop on the A4500, lost control on the Kislingbury roundabout and came to a stop on the grass verge of the Shell Garage forecourt.

"The driver ran off before being detained.”