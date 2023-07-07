News you can trust since 1931
Police calling for witnesses after man was threatened with knife and robbed of cash in Northampton

Three male suspects demanded the man’s wallet as he was unlocking his bike
Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 7th Jul 2023, 15:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 15:20 BST

Witnesses are being sought by the police after a man in his 50s was robbed in Barrack Road, Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police said the incident occurred between 6pm and 7pm last Tuesday (June 27), as the man unlocked his bike outside Preemaxi News and was threatened with a knife by three males who demanded his wallet and stole his money.

All three suspects were black males. One was over 6ft tall and wearing a distinctive bright green hooded top and blue jeans. The second offender was wearing a red top and the third was about 5ft 4 and wearing a blue hooded top and jeans.

The incident occurred between 6pm and 7pm last Tuesday (June 27).The incident occurred between 6pm and 7pm last Tuesday (June 27).
Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 23000400085.