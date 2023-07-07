Witnesses are being sought by the police after a man in his 50s was robbed in Barrack Road, Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police said the incident occurred between 6pm and 7pm last Tuesday (June 27), as the man unlocked his bike outside Preemaxi News and was threatened with a knife by three males who demanded his wallet and stole his money.

All three suspects were black males. One was over 6ft tall and wearing a distinctive bright green hooded top and blue jeans. The second offender was wearing a red top and the third was about 5ft 4 and wearing a blue hooded top and jeans.

