Police were called to the scene of two assaults that took place near a Northampton school.

Officers were called shortly before 3.50pm on Tuesday, November 8 after the assaults allegedly took place on the footpath of Barrack Road, near to Jimmy’s Store.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “A 16-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by two 15-year-old boys, resulting in minor injuries.

“This has resulted in a 48-year-old woman allegedly assaulting one of the 15-year-old boys.”

A police car was seen pulled up at Northampton International Academy (NIA) with flashing blue lights at around the time the fight happened.

It is not clear if those involved are linked with NIA and the school declined to comment.