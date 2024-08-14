Police called to Northampton park after 12-year-old allegedly punched and threatened with knife

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 14th Aug 2024, 10:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police were called to a Northampton park over the weekend after a 12-year-old was allegedly punched and threatened with a knife.

The incident happened at Wootton Recreational Ground at around 6.45pm on Sunday (August 11).

Northamptonshire Police says officers were called to reports of a disturbance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for the force said: “One child is alleged to have punched another child and threatened them with a knife.

“We are investigating this incident.”

Anyone witnessed what happened is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number: 24000478215.