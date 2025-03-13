Police called to Northampton country park after man indecently exposed himself to mum and child

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 13th Mar 2025, 13:40 BST
Police were called to a Northampton country park after a man indecently exposed himself to a mother and her child.

The incident happened at Hunsbury Hill Country Park at around 9.40am on Saturday, March 8.

Police say a woman and her child were playing in woodland in Hunsbury Hill country park, near the old railway track, when an unknown man walked past.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “He moved out of sight briefly before reappearing on the other side of the railway track where he indecently exposed himself, causing the woman to run away with her child and call police.

The incident happened at Hunsbury Hill Country Park.

“Officers immediately attended and searched the area but did not find the man.

“The suspect is described as a tall black man, aged around 40 and of medium build. He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, black jogging bottoms and a black cap, and appeared to have a limp.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000135682.

