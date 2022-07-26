A large fight in Northampton town centre at the weekend resulted in two men being hospitalised.

Police received a report of a mass brawl taking place between two groups of people outside a nightclub in Horseshoe Street during the early hours of Sunday morning (July 24).

An eyewitness, who was driving past the scene, told Chronicle & Echo: “It was a bad fight. There must have been over 40 police in attendance. There was a few people knocked out and it became a crime scene a few hours later.”

During the altercation, two men sustained injuries that required hospital treatment, according to Northamptonshire Police.

One man was arrested but he has since been released from custody without charge.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The investigation into this incident is continuing and officers would like anyone who may have witnessed the fight, or who may have information which could assist with our enquiries, to get in touch.”