Police called to late night street fight between two women on main road in Northampton
It is believed the two women know each other
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to a late night street fight between two women on a main Northampton road.
The incident happened around 10.45pm on Monday (September 25) in St Andrew’s Road close to Baker Street.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The fight is believed to have between two women who appeared to know each other.
“The women walked off towards Cambridge Street, where officers have stopped and spoken to them.”
The spokeswoman added that no further action was taken.