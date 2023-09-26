Police called to late night street fight between two women on main road in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to a late night street fight between two women on a main Northampton road.

The incident happened around 10.45pm on Monday (September 25) in St Andrew’s Road close to Baker Street.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The fight is believed to have between two women who appeared to know each other.

“The women walked off towards Cambridge Street, where officers have stopped and spoken to them.”