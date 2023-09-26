News you can trust since 1931
Police called to late night street fight between two women on main road in Northampton

It is believed the two women know each other
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read
Police were called to a late night street fight between two women on a main Northampton road.

The incident happened around 10.45pm on Monday (September 25) in St Andrew’s Road close to Baker Street.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The fight is believed to have between two women who appeared to know each other.

“The women walked off towards Cambridge Street, where officers have stopped and spoken to them.”

The spokeswoman added that no further action was taken.