Police called to large gathering of up to 80 cars 'driving dangerously' on busy road near Northampton

Police were called to a large car gathering that saw up to 80 vehicles “driving dangerously” on a busy road near Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police were called to a roundabout next to the Red Lion Truck Stop near junction 16 of the M1 on Saturday (November 19) at around 8.30pm following multiple reports from the public.

A police spokeswoman said: "There were multiple reports about approximately 50-80 cars driving around dangerously at the roundabout near the Red Lion Truck Stop.

Police were called to this strip of road next to the Red Lion Truck Stop on Saturday night

"We deployed a number of police officers and the cars moved on as a result. One man was arrested on behalf of West Midlands Police on suspicion of being involved in the taking of a vehicle without the owner’s consent in the West Midlands area."

No other arrests were made, the spokeswoman said.

Police sent a warning to those who take part in these types of events.

The spokeswoman said: “These events are unsafe and put participants and spectators, as well as other road users, at significant risk of collisions and serious injury.

“Working with our Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance partners, reducing the number of people killed or seriously injured on our county roads remains our priority.

“We will continue to work with all our partners and policing colleagues from other forces to tackle such events as well as dangerous driving and anti-social driving as we know the risks they pose and the harm they can cause.”