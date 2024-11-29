Police called to 'another fight' in busy road in Northampton, this time involving five men and a moped

Police were called to reports of yet “another fight” in St Leonard’s Road in Far Cotton, sparking frustration among some residents.

An eyewitness described the incident, saying: “Another fight outside Betfred. The drinkers were aggravating people walking by. A massive fight broke out, police were called.

"Later, two members of the public came back to confront the drinkers again. I’m absolutely sick of this happening all the time. I’m so angry!”

Northamptonshire Police confirmed they received reports of the incident, which occurred shortly after 9:30pm on Wednesday (November 27).

The incident happened outside Betfred in St Leonard's Road.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “This was a report of a fight involving a group of males on St Leonard’s Road. It was reported that around five people were involved, some riding a moped.

“Officers attended and conducted area searches but did not locate anyone believed to be connected to the incident.

“As always, we encourage anyone with concerns about anti-social behaviour to report it to us on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

