Police bid to flush out thieves who pinched portable loo from Northamptonshire village

Detectives admit they have very little to go on after thieves pinched a portable lavatory from a Northamptonshire village.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman suspects the loo — weighing a hefty 180lbs — was loaded up and taken away from Hilltop Road in Little Harrowden at around 4pm on Sunday (June 8).

They are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact with them on 101 using crime reference 21000312376.

Portable toilets can cost up to £1,000 and are in high demand for summer events after months of lockdown.

Inspector Rob Offord warned owners to mark their portable toilets so police can be flush out crooks following a random spate of thefts from building sites and charities last year.

He said: “I’m not saying it is proper to microchip them but they do it with caravans.