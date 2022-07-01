Police believe this man could help with enquiries after cannabis factory found in Northampton

Northamptonshire Police has released a image of a man they want to speak to as they believe he could help with enquiries relating to the discovery of a cannabis factory.

The cannabis factory was found on June 7 in St Andrew’s Road, Northampton.

Officers are now trying to locate who is responsible for cultivating the cannabis at the address.

Police believe this man could help with enquiries.

A force spokesman said today (July 1): “Officers believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.