Police asking for victim to come forward after assault by three men in Northampton

Police officers are appealing for a victim to come forward after an assault carried out by three men in Northampton.

The incident happened at about 12.10pm on Monday, July 3, near to the church in Alcombe Road. Police say three men approached the man – two on bikes and one on foot. Officers believe the incident to be an attempted robbery.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “One of the offenders on the bike threatened the man and demanded his property while one held him down and the third man assaulted him.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

“We do not have a full description of the offenders, except that they were white. However, the man on the bike had a scruffy light-coloured beard and was wearing a white cap and blue jacket.

“The victim has not reported the incident to police and officers investigating the assault would like to speak to him to check on his welfare and is urging him to get in touch with them as a matter of urgency.”