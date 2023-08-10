A number of good Samaritans helped a man after it is believed he was assaulted in Northampton town centre.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, July 8, when a man in his late 20s was found injured at the top of Guildhall Road, Northampton, close to the junction with Derngate and St Giles’ Street.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “It is believed the man may have been assaulted, and he later sought hospital treatment which revealed he had suffered facial fractures.

“Examination of CCTV at the time has shown a passerby helped the man from the floor, and also showed two male pedestrians walking away, as well as a number of passing cars.”

Officers are now appealing for anyone who believes they might have helped to come forward, as well as anyone who may have information or footage.