News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Police ask good Samaritans who helped man in Northampton town centre after he was 'assaulted' to come forward

The man went to hospital with facial injuries
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 10th Aug 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 11:24 BST

A number of good Samaritans helped a man after it is believed he was assaulted in Northampton town centre.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, July 8, when a man in his late 20s was found injured at the top of Guildhall Road, Northampton, close to the junction with Derngate and St Giles’ Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “It is believed the man may have been assaulted, and he later sought hospital treatment which revealed he had suffered facial fractures.

The man was found at the top of Guildhall Road, close to the junction with Derngate and St Giles’ Street.The man was found at the top of Guildhall Road, close to the junction with Derngate and St Giles’ Street.
The man was found at the top of Guildhall Road, close to the junction with Derngate and St Giles’ Street.
Most Popular

“Examination of CCTV at the time has shown a passerby helped the man from the floor, and also showed two male pedestrians walking away, as well as a number of passing cars.”

Officers are now appealing for anyone who believes they might have helped to come forward, as well as anyone who may have information or footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000428026.