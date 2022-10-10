Police arrest suspected drug-driver after crash shuts M1 in Northamptonshire for four hours

Police have confirmed a man was arrested following a crash which blocked the M1 in Northamptonshire in the early hours of Monday (October 10).

A Ford Focus was in collision with an HGV at 1.25am on the northbound stretch between the M45 and junction 18 at Crick. The road was closed for up to four hours for recovery work.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed nobody was injured but a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drugs.