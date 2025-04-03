Police arrest man, 24, following broad daylight knife attack at park in Daventry

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 12:44 BST
Police have arrested a 24-year-old man following a broad daylight stabbing incident at a park in Daventry.

Northamptonshire Police were called to the Hollows Park, Daventry, on Wednesday (April 2) at about 6.40pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received reports that a man had slashed another man with a knife.

“Thankfully the victim wasn’t seriously injured and a 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

