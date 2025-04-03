Police arrest man, 24, following broad daylight knife attack at park in Daventry
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police have arrested a 24-year-old man following a broad daylight stabbing incident at a park in Daventry.
Northamptonshire Police were called to the Hollows Park, Daventry, on Wednesday (April 2) at about 6.40pm.
A police spokeswoman said: “We received reports that a man had slashed another man with a knife.
“Thankfully the victim wasn’t seriously injured and a 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.”