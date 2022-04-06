Police arrest boy, 15, over broad daylight stabbing of man in Northampton

The incident happened on Monday night (April 4) which saw armed police called to the scene

By Logan MacLeod
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 11:59 am

Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy over the stabbing of a 25-year-old man in Northampton.

The broad daylight knife attack happened at around 6.15pm on Monday (April 4) near the Sixfields underpass next to McDonald's when there was an altercation involving a group of people resulting in the victim suffering stab wounds, according to police.

The victim was hospitalised and left in a serious but stable condition following the attack, police said.

The underpass next to McDonald's in Sixfields was taped off on Monday night following the knife attack

Northamptonshire Police said they have now arrested a teenager in connection with the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: "We have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the incident and enquiries continue to identify others involved.

"Patrols are still taking place in the area."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or if you would prefer to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. Incident number: 22000191732

