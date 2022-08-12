Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Wellingborough Road, Northampton.

The incident happened on August 6, between 3.20am and 3.45am, when a group of men walking towards the town centre were confronted by another group of males.

One of the males was punched and temporarily lost consciousness.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid twenties, of a slim build, about 6ft 2in, with short dark hair, and wearing a black top.

