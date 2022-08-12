Police appealing for witnesses following Wellingborough Road assault

The incident happened on August 6, between 3.20 and 3.45am

By Katie Wheatley
Friday, 12th August 2022, 3:19 pm

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Wellingborough Road, Northampton.

The incident happened on August 6, between 3.20am and 3.45am, when a group of men walking towards the town centre were confronted by another group of males.

One of the males was punched and temporarily lost consciousness.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid twenties, of a slim build, about 6ft 2in, with short dark hair, and wearing a black top.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 and reference the incident number 22000456217.