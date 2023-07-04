Police appealing for witnesses after woman sexually assaulted in Northampton bar

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in a Northampton bar.

The incident happened in Barumba, Abington Square, between 9pm on Thursday, June 15 and 3am on Friday, June 16, when a man sexually assaulted a 25-year-old woman by grabbing her breasts, according to police.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

