Police appealing for witnesses after woman sexually assaulted in Northampton bar

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, but has been released on police bail
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 4th Jul 2023, 16:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 16:53 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in a Northampton bar.

The incident happened in Barumba, Abington Square, between 9pm on Thursday, June 15 and 3am on Friday, June 16, when a man sexually assaulted a 25-year-old woman by grabbing her breasts, according to police.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Police are appealing for witnesses.
Now Northamptonshire Police is appealing for witnesses.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Anyone who witnessed this assault or who has any other information that may assist the investigation, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000367738.”