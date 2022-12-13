Police are appealing for witnesses after a road rage incident on a busy Northampton road, which saw one motorist grabbed by the throat.

The incident occurred between 10.30am and 10.55am on Saturday (December 10), following a minor collision involving a silver Honda Civic and a black Audi TT, between Aldi and Asda on the A508 Kingsthorpe Road.

The driver of the Audi TT – a white man – approached the other motorist, grabbed him around the throat and threatened him.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Northampton.

Officers believe the A508 would have been busy at this time of day and are appealing for anyone who may have captured the incident on dash-cam footage to get in touch.