Police appealing for witnesses after report of rape in Northampton street

Published 4th Sep 2025, 12:51 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman reported that she had been raped in a Northampton street.

The incident happened in the Thomas Street area between 9pm and 9.45pm on Thursday August 28.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The suspect is described as a black man, around 6ft 4in, who wore a baseball cap and dark jeans and top.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around Thomas Street, including Robert Street, Bailiff Street and Ash Street, at the relevant time.”

The incident happened in the Thomas Street area of Northampton.

Anyone with information about the incident, including CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000508135.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

