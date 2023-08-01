Police appealing for witnesses after man shouted at shop worker in Northampton town centre
The worker was subjected to abuse
Police are appealing for witnesses after a public order incident in Northampton where a shop worker was shouted at.
The incident happened in The Drapery on Monday, July 10, between 6pm and 6.30pm, when a man shouted abuse at a shop worker in the area, police say.
The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000432352.