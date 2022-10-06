Police appealing for witnesses after man robbed at knife point in Northampton

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed at knife point in Northampton.

The incident happened in Bailiff Street on Friday, September 30, between 11.20pm and 11.30pm.

A man was approached by two men who threatened him with a knife and demanded he hand over money, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for witnesses.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “One of the men was aged around 40 with brown reading glasses on top of his head. Both men wore a grey hoodie and a black jacket.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000570601.