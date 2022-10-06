Police appealing for witnesses after man robbed at knife point in Northampton
A man was threatened by two other men who demanded he hand over money
Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed at knife point in Northampton.
The incident happened in Bailiff Street on Friday, September 30, between 11.20pm and 11.30pm.
A man was approached by two men who threatened him with a knife and demanded he hand over money, according to Northamptonshire Police.
A spokeswoman for the force said: “One of the men was aged around 40 with brown reading glasses on top of his head. Both men wore a grey hoodie and a black jacket.”
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000570601.
Across Northamptonshire, weapons offences increased by 19 percent from 774 in the year to March 2022, up from 651 in 2020-21. Knife crime is one of Northamptonshire Police’s matters of priorities to be focussed on until 2025.