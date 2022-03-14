Police appealing for witnesses after man 'removed clothing' in afternoon incident at Northampton country park
Monday, 14th March 2022, 5:27 pm
Updated
Monday, 14th March 2022, 5:28 pm
Police officers are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in Upton Country Park in Northampton.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The incident happened on Saturday, March 12, at about 2.15pm, when a man removed his clothing in front of members of the public.
"The suspect is described as a black man, aged 20-30, about 6ft, of a muscular build, with braided hair and wearing no shoes."
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000143836.