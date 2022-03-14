Police officers are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in Upton Country Park in Northampton.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The incident happened on Saturday, March 12, at about 2.15pm, when a man removed his clothing in front of members of the public.

"The suspect is described as a black man, aged 20-30, about 6ft, of a muscular build, with braided hair and wearing no shoes."

Police are appealing for witnesses.