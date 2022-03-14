Police appealing for witnesses after man 'removed clothing' in afternoon incident at Northampton country park

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101

By Carly Odell
Monday, 14th March 2022, 5:27 pm
Updated Monday, 14th March 2022, 5:28 pm

Police officers are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in Upton Country Park in Northampton.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The incident happened on Saturday, March 12, at about 2.15pm, when a man removed his clothing in front of members of the public.

"The suspect is described as a black man, aged 20-30, about 6ft, of a muscular build, with braided hair and wearing no shoes."

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000143836.