Police appealing for witnesses after dog bit teenage girl near Northampton park

The dog is described as a tan coloured Staffordshire Bull Terrier with a red collar

By Carly Odell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 8:42am

Police are appealing for witnesses after a dog bite incident near Eastfield Park in Northampton.

The incident happened between 7am and 8am in Rydal Mount on December 8, when a dark brown and tan coloured Staffordshire Bull Terrier with a red collar, bit a teenage girl.

Officers are asking for the owner, or anyone who witnessed the incident, to get in touch by calling Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 22000718614.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Northampton.