Police appealing for witnesses after dog bit teenage girl near Northampton park
The dog is described as a tan coloured Staffordshire Bull Terrier with a red collar
Police are appealing for witnesses after a dog bite incident near Eastfield Park in Northampton.
The incident happened between 7am and 8am in Rydal Mount on December 8, when a dark brown and tan coloured Staffordshire Bull Terrier with a red collar, bit a teenage girl.
Officers are asking for the owner, or anyone who witnessed the incident, to get in touch by calling Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 22000718614.