Police appealing for witnesses after cash stolen in broad daylight double burglary in Northampton

An appeal for witnesses has been launched following two burglaries in Northampton.

Police officers are appealing for information after broad daylight incidents in Greatmeadow, Rectory Farm.

The incident happened on Wednesday, June 22, between 2.30pm and 2.50pm, when the unknown offender or offenders entered the garden of one property and tried to break in before being disturbed by the occupants.

According to Northamptonshire Police, they then entered another garden in the area and smashed the back door of the property before stealing cash from inside.

One offender has been described as being a young male, with dark brown hair, wearing a light-coloured baseball cap and dark clothing.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident numbers: 22000358104 and 22000357986.

Reducing burglary has been a focus for Northamptonshire’s Chief Constable Nick Adderley since he joined the force in 2018.